Special innings a highlight as two country week teams salute

A MATCH-WINNING captain's knock from Annabelle Glossop lifted Warrnambool to victory in the Hamilton under 18 girls country week competition.
The Mortlake teenager whacked an unbeaten 71 off 51 balls to help the Jacoba Mungean-coached side to a 10-wicket grand final win over Ballarat on Thursday, January 18.
Glossop, 17, teamed with Hawkesdale's Scarlett O'Donnell to reel in Ballarat's 101-run total with ease with seven overs to spare.
She hit nine fours and two sixes in her innings as Warrnambool capped off an undefeated week in style.
"It felt pretty good considering we lost no wickets - it's what you want in a grand final," the Camperdown Mercy Regional College student said.
"It was exciting. I was happy with myself because I have been struggling to make runs the past couple of weeks.
"I have been trying to settle myself so I don't throw away my wicket but today was a bit of both - settling and trying to have a tonk."
Glossop, who was co-captain with Marnie Beks, praised O'Donnell, who made 15, for her efforts in the opening stand.
"I just kept telling her to tick over the strike. It's all we needed, we didn't even need a run-a-ball," she said.
Jessica Walsh took 2-22 to be the pick of the Warrnambool bowlers.
"(Across the week) everyone chipped in, did their role," Glossop said.
Warrnambool's under 14 team is also celebrating after recording a six-wicket grand final win against Geelong.
The Tara Elliott-coached team won its six matches across the tournament.
"The girls are only just starting their cricketing journeys and the future of female cricket in Warrnambool is so bright," she said.
"They're just going to get stronger and stronger and the competition is going to benefit from it.
"They're all cricket-obsessed but they're so skilful and eager to learn."
In the decider, it restricted Geelong to 9-63 with Sophie Brown and Lily Shand each taking 2-4.
Co-captains Charlotte Wythe and Zarah Timpson each contributed 14 in the run chase.
"We just wanted to make sure the girls weren't complacent - I thought Geelong would come out firing and they did," Elliott said.
"They ran between the wickets really well and came out and then bowled awesome at us, there wasn't any moment where I thought 'we've definitely got this' until we hit the winning runs."
Allansford-Panmure duo Lily Shand and Lucy Rea were at the crease when Shand smashed a four to seal victory.
"It happened in true Lily style," Elliott said.
The coach was thrilled with her side's cohesion throughout country week.
"We had five girls take wickets, we had four girls involved in run-outs, four catches and everyone made a handful of runs," she said.
"It was a real team effort all week so it was nice the grand final showed that."
