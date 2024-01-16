Captain's knock inspires team as country week kicks off on winning note

A captain's strong all-round performance ensured Warrnambool started its under 14 girls country week campaign with back-to-back wins.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Zarah Timpson snared 2-7 and retired unbeaten on 20 in a nine-wicket victory against Colac and District and then followed up with an inspiring 58 not out and 1-0 in a 112-run triumph against Grampians.
Both twenty20 matches were played in Hamilton on Tuesday, January 16.
Timpson, who is sharing the captaincy with Charlotte Wythe, said it was pleasing to record the first half-century of her fledgling cricket career.
The Western Waves talent whacked four boundaries in her innings.
"I didn't realise I'd made it until I came off (the ground)," the Emmanuel College student said of her match-defining knock.
Warrnambool coach Tara Elliott praised Timpson who plays club cricket for Nestles.
"We were very loud telling her to raise her bat (for making 50) but she didn't listen," she said.
"The under 18 girls had a bye this afternoon so they were there to see it as well so it was a good atmosphere.
"I was really impressed with Zars today. Her and Charlotte Wythe are our co-captains and I thought they really stood up with their own performances but also their leadership.
"They set fields really well and were really positive towards all the girls."
Timpson, 13, said she enjoyed the added responsibility of skippering the side.
"It means a lot. It's a good group of girls and we're getting good wins," she said.
"We celebrated the wins but said stuff we could improve - we're always looking to improve."
Elliott said it was exciting to see young females get an opportunity to play cricket at representative level.
"It's been a really positive group to work with. A lot of them played last year but we've also got a handful of girls who haven't played rep cricket before and they've all stood up and are relishing the opportunities they've been given," she said.
"I have been really proud of them so far."
Warrnambool's under 16 team fell short in its day one twenty20 contests against Ballarat and Geelong.
The Ingrid Bellman-coached side suffered a two-run defeat to Ballarat and a nine-wicket loss to Geelong.
Hannah Wallace was the pick of the Warrnambool batters in the second match, contributing 35 not out at the top of the order.
Warrnambool's under 18 girls didn't take to the field - their first game against Hamilton and District was abandoned while they had a bye in the afternoon.
Country week resumes on Wednesday, January 17 in Hamilton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.