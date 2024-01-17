Howzat: 12-year-old cricketer ticks hat-trick off to-do list

A hat-trick is every cricketer's goal but not many achieve it.
Emerging Nestles medium-pacer Sophie Brown, aged just 12, has already ticked it off her to-do list.
Brown celebrated the feat while playing for Warrnambool at under 14 country week in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 17.
The Emmanuel College student finished with impressive figures of 5-3 against Ballarat in a twenty20 match.
Warrnambool coach Tara Elliott praised Brown's accuracy.
"Soph had a really good day today. She was involved in a team hat-trick in our game (against Wimmera) this morning - in her over we had a run-out and then she got two wickets and then she had a hat-trick herself, all bowled, in our second game," she said.
"She finished with five-for so I was really impressed with her."
Brown, whose dad Nathan and brother Cooper play cricket but are yet to celebrate a hat-trick themselves, said it was a special moment when the stumps went flying.
"I am pretty impressed with myself. I am happy I came off with a hat-trick," she said.
"I was in a good rhythm and I was in the cricket zone.
"The girls really supported me well and we celebrated great."
Warrnambool is undefeated after four matches and plays fellow undefeated outfit Geelong in a morning match on January 18 ahead of a potential grand final berth in the afternoon.
It notched an 81-run win against Wimmera in the morning on day two before a nine-wicket victory over Ballarat.
Elliott is rapt with her players' commitment and execution.
"Everyone contributed, whether it was with the bat, the ball or in the field," she said.
"They were pretty switched on. I think this afternoon was our best fielding performance. Our energy was up."
The under 16 Warrnambool team suffered two losses on day two, playing both its games at Tarrington.
Colac and District snared a four-wicket win in the morning with Warrnambool's Hannah Wallace a shining light for her side with 3-15.
Hamilton recorded an eight-wicket win in the afternoon but Lily McCabe stood tall for Warrnambool, capturing 3-6.
In the under 18 competition, Warrnambool which won its one match on day one, added two more victories on day two.
It recorded an eight-wicket win against Ballarat and a 54-run win against Wimmera in the afternoon.
Nellie Sadler (2-6) and Georgia Rea (2-5) shone with the ball against Ballarat while openers Annabelle Glossop (18) and Scarlett O'Donnell (22) were impressive with the bat.
Glossop (14 not out) and O'Donnell (45 not out) teamed up again in the afternoon against Wimmera, this time coming in down the order to help Warrnambool post 6-116 off its 20 overs.
Wimmera was restricted to 2-62 in reply with Rea snaring 2-5 again.
