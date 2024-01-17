The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Howzat: 12-year-old cricketer ticks hat-trick off to-do list

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 17 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talented all-rounder Sophie Brown took her first hat-trick while playing for Warrnambool's under 14 country week side. Picture supplied
Talented all-rounder Sophie Brown took her first hat-trick while playing for Warrnambool's under 14 country week side. Picture supplied

A hat-trick is every cricketer's goal but not many achieve it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.