The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mum embraces teaming up with daughters on cricket pitch

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
December 10 2023 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawkesdales Alexis Hunt, pictured bowling against Allansford-Panmure in round seven, plays senior cricket alongside her mum Nicole. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Hawkesdales Alexis Hunt, pictured bowling against Allansford-Panmure in round seven, plays senior cricket alongside her mum Nicole. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

NICOLE Hunt only started playing cricket in her late 30s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.