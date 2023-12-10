Mum embraces teaming up with daughters on cricket pitch

NICOLE Hunt only started playing cricket in her late 30s.
Now 42, the mother-of-four is co-coaching Hawkesdale in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's competition.
The Bessiebelle-based Hunt joined the Cats from Hamilton league outfit Macarthur along with husband Jeremy and children Alexis, 17, Kelsie, 15, Levi, 12, and Rylee, 10.
Hunt has played in the women's side with her two daughters.
"I have played with the two girls before. Alexis plays nearly every week for the women's and Kelsie fills in the gaps when sometimes we're short," she said.
Hunt, who moved to Australia from New Zealand in 2006, said she was "pretty new to the game" but had embraced her role as wicket keeper.
"But I love all sports so it was a good opportunity for me to get out and socialise with other women and enjoy their company really which is the main goal of women's cricket," she said.
"It's a great family club, everyone seems to help each other out and communication is really good."
Hunt was rapt with the Cats' eight-wicket win against fellow top-four side Allansford-Panmure at Uebergang Oval on Sunday, December 10.
Alexis had a memorable game, taking 1-7 and reeling in a catch.
Hannah Wallace and Ash Brilley each took 2-7 to limit the Gators, who were without key batter Shannon Johnson, to 8-80 off their 25 overs.
The Cats, courtesy of Lori Young (31), Scarlett O'Donnell (13 retired not out) and Jaz Bowater (27 retired not out), reached the total with five overs to spare before playing out their innings to give other players an opportunity to bat.
"It was a good all-round team performance," Hunt said.
"I think we bowled (only) 11 extras which is always a highlight in women's cricket, just to bowl really well, and we fielded really well.
"Our opening batters went out there and did what they needed to do to set up a good innings."
Hunt is working in tandem with Jason Elliott as Hawkesdale coaches.
She believes it's helping the Cats' cause.
"I've learned lots off him and so have all the girls," she said.
"It's really nice we get that balance of male, female but also Jase has probably got that bit more background knowledge whereas I am more of the supportive (leader)."
In other round seven matches, Nestles and Mortlake played a twilight fixture at Reid Oval on Saturday, December 9.
It came after rain washed out the men's games scheduled for earlier in the day.
The Factory - the reigning premier - was too strong for the first-year side producing a four-wicket win.
Marnie Beks (32) and Gabby Lenehan (39 retired) did the damage with the bat while Alice Cann (2-4) and Mikaela Doran (2-7) were important with the ball.
Brierly Northern Raiders recorded a 105-run win over Russells Creek with Grace Butters retiring on 52 not out while vice captain Jess Quinlivan took 2-1.
