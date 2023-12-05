Top-order bat focused on 'one game at a time' in grand final bid

Allansford-Panmure's Shannon Johnson has heaped praise on her teammates' contribution after notching up her second half century of the summer.
The top-order bat's unbeaten 53 proved the difference in the Gators' 50-run round six victory against Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's rival Mortlake on Sunday, December 3.
It was a polished performance from Johnson, who raised the bat after 33 deliveries and with 11 boundaries to her name.
"It wasn't a bad day out with the bat but obviously we can't get the runs if my teammates don't perform as well," Johnson told The Standard. "Their input was highly appreciated as well."
Aiding the Gators' successful chase was Georgia Rea (21), Katie Willsher (19) and Georgia-Lee Trudgen (19).
The Cats had earlier got off to a strong start with the bat, before Johnson teamed up with Hannah Meates to take the decisive wicket of Olivia Campbell (23) to break up her threatening partnership with skipper Shae De Francesco (44 not out).
"She (Olivia) just popped it up and Han doesn't drop much, it's a good set of hands to have there," she said.
Johnson, who took on captaincy duties against Mortlake in the absence of Sarah Richards, enjoyed the chance to play the Cats, who joined the WDCA this summer, for the first time.
"It's always a bit unknown of how they play," she said. "But it was good to see the league expand again, with Russells Creek coming in as well."
Johnson lauded her own club's 17 and under players who pulled double duties for the women's side, along with Maggie Johnson, who stepped in as a specialist fielder on Sunday during a visit home.
"I think our pressure in the field was really good," Johnson said. "The girls were on the ball and knew where they had to be and if they had to move a little bit, they did that on their own accord."
The Gators have welcomed an injection of some new faces into the Simon Rea-coached side this year.
"There is new players and we're still working out a few positions to be put out there on the field," Johnson said.
"They're definitely improving each week they play and are doing everything they can do."
For the Gators, who sit second behind Brierly Northern Raiders, avenging last season's grand final loss is naturally the main goal in the coming months.
But Johnson said the team wasn't focused on the end goal - rather their next performance.
Next is a top three fixture against Hawkesdale.
"I think we just have to keep playing our game and tweak the few things we need to tweak... and go from there," Johnson said.
Across the league, Brierly Northern Raiders' Hannah Rooke (50 retired not out from 28) and Charlotte Poyner (50 rtno from 27) led their side to a dominant win against North Warrnambool Eels, with captain Kacey Carman also a leading presence with an unbeaten 46 and three wickets.
Meanwhile, a half century from Cobden's Abbie Hanks wasn't enough for the Knights to overcome Hawkesdale, while Nestles outscored newcomers Russells Creek by 105 runs.
