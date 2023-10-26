The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

2023-24 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's preview

Nick Creely
Matt Hughes
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Nick Creely, Matt Hughes, and Justine McCullagh-Beasy
· Updated October 26 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek's Brooke Herbertson, Cobden's Ingrid Bellman and Allansford-Panmure's Shannon Johnson will play in the WDCA 2023-24 season. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Russells Creek's Brooke Herbertson, Cobden's Ingrid Bellman and Allansford-Panmure's Shannon Johnson will play in the WDCA 2023-24 season. Pictures by Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL and District Cricket Association's women's competition has expanded to eight teams following the introduction of Mortlake and Russells Creek for the 2023-24 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.