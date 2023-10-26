PLAYER TO WATCH: Steph Fary is a dangerous all-rounder who has spent the off-season working on her craft. Coach Geoff Williams has been rapt with the premiership player's improvement and is tipping the spin bowler to make an impact for the Factory. "We look forward to her moving up the order with the bat and taking more responsibility with the ball," he said. "Steph won the bowling award the first year (of the competition) and probably had a bit of an off year last year but we'll get her back into form this year. There's not many spin bowlers in the league. We've always had a bit of a point of difference (because of that)."