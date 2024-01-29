Strong crowd numbers at Premier Speedway as 30,000 pass through gates

Crowd numbers at Premier Speedway for the national titles were lower than the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic but more than 30,000 people passed through the gates over the two weeks.
General manager Michael Parry said he believed about 11,000 people attended the two nights on the weekend while there would have been about 20,000 spectators over three nights at the classic.
"We had quite good numbers - Friday was stronger than what we thought it would be and on Saturday night we had good numbers but we weren't quite at capacity," Mr Parry said.
He said he believed a large number of people stayed in the city for the second weekend of racing.
Mr Parry said he was looking forward to having discussions with Warrnambool City Council about how much the back-to-back meets injected into the economy.
"No doubt a large proportion of people stayed for the second weekend," he said.
"The crowd numbers tell us not everyone did but the indicators heading into it told us demand wasn't as high as the classic."
Mr Parry said the people who attended both weekends would have spent money on accommodation, food and other items in the district.
"Previous data tells us that at least 90 per cent come from outside the Warrnambool postcode," he said.
When asked about whether the live broadcast of the meet on free-to-air TV would have had an impact on crowd numbers, he said it was hard to gauge.
"Whilst it may have an impact, you hope in the longer-term it introduces a larger audience to our venue and our sport," Mr Parry said.
He said he hoped it would result in people wanting to experience an event in person at Premier Speedway in the future.
Mr Parry said a large group of volunteers, including about 100 people on each day of the event, ensured it was a success.
"We're really happy with the way the event went," he said.
"We had a few challenges on Saturday night with a medical concern with a driver and then - true to form - we had a couple of delays with sea mists."
Mr Parry said the next event would be the street stock sedans Victorian title and modified sedans state title on February 23 and 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.