South-west sprintcar driver 'lucky to be alive' after freak accident

A south-west sprintcar driver is "lucky to be alive" and faces a lengthy rehabilitation following "a freak accident" at Premier Speedway.
Hamilton's Dane Court suffered serious facial injuries in a multi-car crash during the 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship on Saturday, January 27.
His wife Stacey said the father-of-two, who was living his dream after joining sprintcar ranks a year ago, was determined to race again.
Stacey said her husband was in Warrnambool Base Hospital awaiting a transfer to Melbourne's The Alfred for surgery on multiple facial fractures but was expected to make a full recovery.
She thanked the speedway community and medical staff for their care and support during a traumatic period for her family.
Stacey was track-side when the crash happened during the D-Main race.
"There was a car that came down in front of everybody and caused a bit of a pile up - none of the cars had anywhere to go," she told The Standard.
"Dane got caught up between two cars. One of the cars got flipped in the air and something has come off that car, it's come through the side panel on Dane's car and has gone through his helmet.
"Something fairly strong and sharp has come through the side of his helmet. He is lucky to be alive.
"If he didn't have the helmet on he had... he wouldn't be here. We are very grateful for the helmet he had."
The seriousness of the accident wasn't evident at first and when Stacey saw her husband she "thought the worst".
"All the medical experts have said how lucky he is to be here, so we are very fortunate," she said.
Stacey said Dane, 39, was conscious throughout the ordeal and remembers it clearly.
He has been cleared of any brain or spinal injuries.
"His whole face is basically fractured from one temple straight across to the other temple," she said.
"He is fine and stable but it's going to be a long road to recovery.
"It was a bit of a freak accident and everyone I have spoken to in the sprintcar community says they've never seen anything like this before."
Stacey praised the Premier Speedway medical team which was "absolutely amazing".
"Everyone has been so supportive. I've had so many phone calls and text messages," she said.
"We're still in the emergency department in Warrnambool and they have been more than hospitable."
Stacey said the accident had not dimmed Dane's racing ambitions and she would support his dream when he was fit to compete again.
"He is more worried about himself than the sprintcar," she said.
"We have got Corey (McCullagh) on the car at home - he's working on it for Dane to come back.
"He'll definitely be back out in the car - he's not finished yet. I think it's made him more determined to keep going to be honest."
