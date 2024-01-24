Time to shine: Speedway under pressure to meet TV curfew for national titles

Premier Speedway will receive its biggest boost in more than 50 years when its Australian Sprintcar Championship meeting is broadcast live on free-to-air TV but organisers will be watching the clock.
The Allansford-based club, which has been battling late finishes this season due to its tricky track surface, must have Friday night's show completed before the 7plus TV coverage ceases at midnight.
Friday night's opening meeting starts at 5.00pm and includes 12 heats, a B-main and A-main feature plus the Victorian late model sedans title, which includes 24 drivers.
Dean Neal from Mayhem Productions, which is producing the coverage for 7Sport, was hopeful both nights' programs would finish before 12am.
"There's a broadcast limit of midnight on Friday night," he said.
"But Saturday our intention is to see it through to the completion of the event of course and we're looking forward to crowning an Australian champion on Seven.
"Saturday our intention is to be finished before midnight but our intention is to celebrate a champion."
Saturday night will feature one heat race per car, an E-Main, D-Main, C-Main, B-Main and a 20-car, 40-lap A-Main championship final.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry was confident the track would be in good condition for the national championship following Sunday's final night of the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Classic.
He said the club's volunteer curators would switch their approach after the track required significant work on the final night.
"Things are on our side," he said.
"There was a bit of pressure on our track guys. I think if they had their time again they'd probably do it slightly different.
"It's the challenges of trying to dish up a good track."
Neal believes the broadcast will provide valuable exposure for the sport and Premier Speedway which is capable of delivering "world-class racing".
"I think it's a great opportunity to showcase the venue, the sport and the event to a greater audience than the traditional hardcore speedway or sprintcar fan," he said.
"It gives people a chance to be exposed to the sport that maybe haven't been before or maybe were in the past acquainted with the sport and showing them how great the venue is and how exciting the sport is as well.
"Everyone in speedway knows how great Premier Speedway Warrnambool is but I think a lot of people around Australia would be surprised to see in a sleepy little city west of Geelong there's this wicked racetrack that can deliver some world-class racing."
