Heating up in pursuit of national sprintcar championship

HEATS will take up a large portion of the Australian Sprintcar Championship opening night program at Premier Speedway.
The format - a Sprintcar Control Council of Australia concept - includes time trials, two heats per car with up to 12 in each, a preliminary B-Main and preliminary 25-lap, 18-car A-Main.
The second night will feature one heat race per car, an E-Main, a D-Main, a C-Main, a B-Main and a 20-car, 40-lap A-Main championship final.
The Victorian late model sedans title is also on a jam-packed schedule.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said upwards of 80 cars would contest night one of the sprintcar showcase on Friday, January 26 with 72 to return for the finale on Saturday, January 27.
He expects the night one program to be longer than night two.
Parry said Premier Speedway was awaiting exact numbers but was thrilled with crowd figures for the three-night 51st Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic from January 19-21 with hopes fans will return for the Australian title after making holiday plans in Warrnambool.
"I guess coming off the 50th classic which was a sellout every night, we were very impressed with the support we got this year," he said.
"Friday night, for a Friday night, was absolutely fantastic and Sunday we wouldn't have been far off a lock out.
"We were watching it but were comfortable everyone could find a spot but it was close."
Parry is confident the track would be in good condition for the national title.
He said the club's tricky-to-prepare surface had provided good racing on the opening two nights of the classic but volunteer curators would switch their approach after the track required ample work on the final night.
"Things are on our side," he said.
"There was a bit of pressure on our track guys. I think if they had their time again they'd probably do it slightly different.
"It's the challenges of trying to dish up a good track."
