Inside Racing: Trainer details future plans for latest winners

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell had a day to remember with winners at Geelong and the once-a-year Great Western race meeting on Sunday, January 28, 2024.
New Zealand-bred galloper Farag won his first start for Purcell in a Geelong distance maiden while World Action took out a restricted race at Great Western.
The Group One-winning trainer said it was great to get a couple of winners on the board.
"Farag has only been in the stable for a few weeks," Purcell said.
"One of our owners sourced Farag.
"I think he's got a bit of a future in front of him. He's a good winded horse and with a bit of time he could develop into a handy type of stayer.
"Farag is a long-striding horse and I would say he's going to be suited to the bigger tracks.
"We've got no big plans for Farag at this stage. We'll try and find another suitable distance race for him."
World Action, a $20,000 purchase by Purcell at the 2021 Adelaide Yearling Sales, notched up her second victory from 13 starts winning at Great Western with Linda Meech in the saddle.
"World Action put the writing on the wall for a win with a great run first-up at Hamilton," he said.
"It was no surprise she won at Great Western going on her Hamilton effort. She hit the line really strongly at Hamilton and has trained on with that run under her belt.
"I would say she's in line for a good campaign on the back of her two runs in this preparation.
"We may look at setting her for a mid-week mares race in town.
"Linda has a nice opinion of the mare. We don't want to rush her. We'll just poke along with her slowly."
Meanwhile, Purcell is undecided if Wisaka will measure up to a Launceston Cup run after running second in a 2500-metre race at Morphettville on Saturday, January 26.
"It all depends how Wisaka runs at Caulfield on February 10 if we are to go to the Launceston Cup," he said.
"I thought it was an honest effort by Wisaka to run second at Morphettville. He battled on.
"Wisaka had to carry 60kgs which is a bit of weight to carry in a staying race."
The $200,000 Launceston Cup is on February 28.
FORMER top western district jockey Nigel Seymour has made a return to race riding after three years on the sidelines.
Seymour, 47, resumed riding at Murray Bridge on Friday following a 21-month disqualification for a betting infringement in Queensland.
The talented hoop is riding track-work for veteran Murray Bridge trainer John Hickmott.
Seymour, who rode with great success at western district tracks including Warrnambool, Hamilton, Colac, Terang and Penshurst more than 25 years ago, also won numerous races in Melbourne before moving up north to pursue career opportunities.
DANIEL Bowman sang the praises of jockey Jordan Childs after he guided Fortunate Kiss to victory in a $65,000 restricted race at Caulfield on Friday, January 26.
Fortunate Kiss finished the 1400-metre race off strongly to defeat Paperboy and Jenny Jerome.
Bowman said Childs' initiative was the difference between winning or losing.
"It was a great ride by Jordie," the Warrnambool-based trainer said.
"Jordie decided to push forward from the start and got Fortunate Kiss in a good spot and that gave the mare a great chance of winning.
"Two of her four wins have been in town which really helps her breeding prospects.
"It would be a huge boost to her pedigree if she could win a black-type race in town.
"Fortunate Kiss hasn't been the easiest horse to train.
"We've had to space her runs because she gets so worked up. We'll look at going back to town for her next run."
Bowman purchased Fortunate Kiss for $45,000 at the 2022 Inglis Yearling Sales. The five-year-old mare has won more than $320,000 in stake-money for her connections.
Meanwhile, Bowman said his stable star Is It Me had gone to the spelling paddock for a short break.
Is It Me ran second at Flemington at his last start after wins at Caulfield and Cranbourne.
He's won four of his 10 starts and been placed on four occasions.
DESPITE Rapinoe being unplaced in a 2400-metre race at Caulfield on Friday, trainer Peter Chow was happy with the run by the six-year-old mare.
"I wasn't disappointed by Rapinoe's run," Chow said. "She needs the speed on in her races and never got that on Friday.
"We'll have a look around for another suitable distance race for her. I would say if the speed is on next time she'll run really well."
The New Zealand-bred galloper has won three of her 22 starts.
COBDEN-BORN apprentice jockey Rose Hammond copped a nine-meeting suspension for a whip infringement at Hanging Rock on Friday.
Hammond pleaded guilty to the charge she used the whip on Sir William Bruce six times more than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark.
Her time on the sidelines begins at midnight February 1 and expires midnight February 8. She was also fined $200 for the infringement.
Stewards took into account her guilty plea and riding record before handing down the penalty.
Fellow hoop Liam Riordan was outed for nine meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Geelong.
The charge related to an incident when Riordan rode Princeofcambridge.
His suspension started at midnight on January 28 and ends midnight February 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.