The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing: Trainer details future plans for latest winners

By Tim Auld
Updated January 29 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Purcell remains undecided if Wisaka will head to the Launceston Cup. Picture by Racing Photos
Aaron Purcell remains undecided if Wisaka will head to the Launceston Cup. Picture by Racing Photos

WARRNAMBOOL trainer Aaron Purcell had a day to remember with winners at Geelong and the once-a-year Great Western race meeting on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.