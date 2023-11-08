The Standard
'Huge thrill': Trainer ready for first Group One shot despite long odds

By Tim Auld
November 8 2023 - 2:38pm
Trainer Peter Chow is preparing for his first crack at a Group One race on Thursday. Picture by Sean McKenna
PETER Chow's first Group One runner Peaky Ridge may be at cricket score odds for the $1 million VRC Oaks at Flemington on Thursday, November 9 but the popular Warrnambool trainer believes she deserves a crack at the 2500-metre classic for fillies.

