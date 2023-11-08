'Huge thrill': Trainer ready for first Group One shot despite long odds

PETER Chow's first Group One runner Peaky Ridge may be at cricket score odds for the $1 million VRC Oaks at Flemington on Thursday, November 9 but the popular Warrnambool trainer believes she deserves a crack at the 2500-metre classic for fillies.
Chow first got thoughts of an Oaks start for Peaky Ridge after she won a maiden at her third race start at Warrnambool on November 2 with jockey Declan Bates in the saddle.
"Dec suggested we have a throw at the stumps with Peaky Ridge following her maiden win last week," he told The Standard.
"It was a good maiden win but this is a huge jump in class to a Group One.
"Peaky Ridge will be my first Group One runner. It's a huge thrill - even though she's a $150 chance with the bookies.
"We're taking on the big guns (trainers) but you never know if you don't have a go.
"She's only been in my stable for eight or nine weeks.
"It's a big ask for her but she's got stayer written all over her.
"Dec said she hit the line well in last week's 2000-metre race.
"We've got to run an extra 500-metres on Thursday. I reckon I've got her fitter enough to run out the 2500-metres."
The former talented Port Fairy footballer said he would be satisfied with a top-eight finish for Peaky Ridge in Thursday's feature race on the nine-event program.
"They pay prize money down to eighth," Chow said.
"I would walk away pretty satisfied with her running eighth.
"The prize-money for eighth is $20,000 and that's not to be sneezed at - anything above that would be a bonus."
Symon Wilde, Ken Elford, Lindsey Smith, Shane Jackson and Aaron Purcell are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners on the big Oaks Day program.
