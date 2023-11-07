'That's racing': Trainer hoping to defy odds in $500k final

CONSISTENT Warrnambool galloper Dashing needs a top-class ride from jockey Declan Bates to win the $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final at Flemington on Thursday, according to trainer Aaron Purcell.
Dashing carries 61.5 kilograms - three kilograms more than his rivals - and has to contend with barrier 15 in the 1600-metre contest on November 9.
"Declan is going to have to put in a peach of a ride for us to win," Purcell told The Standard.
"We've got a few things against us but he's a good, honest horse.
"The bad barrier is a worry. It's tough to win in 1600-metre races from a wide gate. Dashing's riding pattern is to push forward in his races and that's what the instruction will be to Declan - push forward.
"I suppose we'll be caught wide at one or two stages but we've got no other option but to go forward. I'm just hoping Declan can get in at some stage."
Dashing copped the big weight of 61.5 kilograms after winning a heat in the series at Bendigo on Wednesday, November 1.
"There's nothing we can do about the weight," the Warrnambool trainer said. "It's a big weight but as I said, he's a good consistent horse.
"Dashing would have been a top-three chance if he had drawn a good barrier and was down in weight but that's racing.
"We're going there to give it our best shot. It's a $500,000 race so it's no good leaving him at home in his box."
Dashing, a $75,000 purchase at the 2021 Melbourne Inglis Yearling Sales, has won more than $370,000 in prize-money for his connections from 18 starts.
