Mister Jonno wins at Warrnambool for Tom Dabernig

By Tim Auld
Updated November 2 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:50pm
Tom Dabernig is eyeing more races for Mister Jonno. Picture by Sean McKenna
TRAINER Tom Dabernig will look for a mid-week metropolitan race for Mister Jonno after the four-year-old won a $37,500 maiden at Warrnambool on November 2, 2023.

