TRAINER Tom Dabernig will look for a mid-week metropolitan race for Mister Jonno after the four-year-old won a $37,500 maiden at Warrnambool on November 2, 2023.
Mister Jonno, with Will Price in the saddle, beat odds-on favourite Sevillana and Hay Joe to win the 1200-metre race.
Dabernig said the win was a great result for Mister Johnno's owners Joy and Sammie Jenkins.
"Joy and Sammie are passionate about their racing," he told The Standard.
"They love their horses. They bred Mister Johnno. He's a full brother to the good mare Catchy who won a Blue Diamond.
"Mister Johnno had a couple of minor issues last time in work. We gave him a good break and now he's over those issues and is ready for a good campaign.
"With a bit of time he should go through his grades. A mid-week city race would not be beyond him.
"He may have one or two more runs in the country before we head to town with him."
Tower Hill-trained Super Snitch showed he's on-track for more wins this preparation following an impressive victory in a restricted race over 1400 metres.
Super Snitch resumed from a long spell with a second-placing at Warrnambool last week.
Trainer Pat McKenna said the lightly-raced galloper will be set for similar types of races in the future.
"Super Snitch had some leg issues so we gave him a long break," McKenna said.
"He's come back into work in good condition. He's had two runs in the last two weeks and deserves a short break before his next run."
Warrnambool's next race date is the big Jericho Cup meeting on December 3. The $300,000 Jericho Cup is run over 4600 metres - making it the longest flat race in Australia.
