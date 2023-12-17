The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Bowman 'isn't rushing' promising galloper after metro win

By Tim Auld
December 17 2023 - 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice hoop Celine Gaudray completed a riding treble with the Daniel Bowman-trained Is It Me at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos
Apprentice hoop Celine Gaudray completed a riding treble with the Daniel Bowman-trained Is It Me at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos

PROMISING Warrnambool galloper Is It Me added another win to his impressive record for trainer Daniel Bowman at Caulfield on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.