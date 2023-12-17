Bowman 'isn't rushing' promising galloper after metro win

PROMISING Warrnambool galloper Is It Me added another win to his impressive record for trainer Daniel Bowman at Caulfield on Saturday.
Is It Me, with apprentice jockey Celine Gaudray in the saddle, took his record to four wins from nine starts when he defeated Pink Beauty and Along The River in the restricted 1200-metre race.
Bowman said the lightly raced four-year-old was still learning about racing.
"We haven't seen the best of Is It Me," Bowman said.
"I think he's still learning, I think he'll come of age in six months time.
"He needs plenty of galloping room in his races to show his best. We've always had a good opinion of Is It Me since we purchased him as a yearling in 2021.
"We've spaced his runs - that's what suits his racing style. I'll see how he pulls up after this win before working out future plans for him.
"He may have another run or he might go for a short spell. We will not be rushing Is It Me."
Is It Me gave Gaudray the third leg of a treble. She was also successful on Regal Power and Piaggio.
Bowman parted with $40,000 to purchase Is It Me at the 2021 Inglis Premier Yearling Sales. Saturday's victory saw Is It Me's prize-money go past $166,000.
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher had three winners on the 10-race Caulfield program.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, won with Running By, Commander Harry and Boldinho.
