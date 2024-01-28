The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Drug-related crime rising, fuelling need for rehabilitation facility: lawyer

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 29 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Pugh from Terang's Finn and Pugh Legal says south-west people involved in the criminal justice system are disadvantaged without a local residential rehabilitation facility. Picture by Jessica Howard
Ian Pugh from Terang's Finn and Pugh Legal says south-west people involved in the criminal justice system are disadvantaged without a local residential rehabilitation facility. Picture by Jessica Howard

GHB, methamphetamine and heroin are infiltrating the south-west and leading to a rise in drug related crime, according to lawyer Ian Pugh.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.