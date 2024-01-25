How much longer can those needing residential rehab wait for new centre?

More than 800 people sought treatment for substance issues at Warrnambool's WRAD Health in the past calendar year and less than 5 per cent of clients who needed residential care for substance abuse were willing to access it outside the south-west.
Despite this, the state government has seemingly indicated it has no immediate plans to fund a residential rehabilitation facility for the south-west.
WRAD Health acting chief executive officer Mark Powell said he was surprised the state government indicated it had no immediate plans to fund The Lookout.
The Standard asked Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas whether the state government would provide funding for The Lookout - a facility WRAD Health and the community has been lobbying for.
The response from the state government was that it was "dedicated to improving the outcomes for people with alcohol and other drug issues - doubling our investment since coming into government in 2014, with $372 million invested into our alcohol and other drug services in the most recent budget alone".
"We're working to provide the Warrnambool community and people across the region with the services they need, including access to specialist alcohol and drug services through local intake services - people living in the south-west region of Victoria can access treatment through their local intake provider, the Australian Community Support Organisation," a state government spokesman said.
Mr Powell said he was disappointed because he believed there had been steps forward in accessing funding for The Lookout.
He said he had been advised by the state government a proposal document was being drafted for the treasury department.
Mr Powell said alcohol was the highest primary substance of concern among clients in the past financial year.
He said the high number of people seeking treatment proved the need for a residential rehabilitation facility was growing.
"I have heard countless stories from families and loved ones of the desperate need for a residential program to help break the cycle of addiction and treat the underlying issues why someone develops the substance use disorder in the first place," Mr Powell said.
"The issue of a locally delivered program will not go away. Issues of transport, financial strain, wait times, other health issues and maintaining family and social connection are major reasons for a local residential service option."
Mr Powell said there were 36 people who accessed treatment through WRAD Health's non-residential rehabilitation day program in the 2022-23 financial year.
"Of the clients, 14 per cent were recorded as having dependent children - impacting going out of area for treatment."
He said more than 40 per cent of clients lived with a relative and leaving the area for treatment was a barrier.
"Only 3 per cent of the clients were willing to transfer to another treatment setting out of area," Mr Powell said.
"We know these issues are often felt more significantly on those clients who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples as the need for 'healing' on country is so important."
Mr Powell said there were a high number of people who said they would access treatment for substance issues if there was a residential facility in the area.
"The issues of seeking residential support outside of the region is a barrier both for individuals to be away from home but also for the engagement of families and significant others in the treatment journey," he said.
"A lot of important work can be done with the support network if services are delivered within the region."
