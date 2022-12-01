The battle to secure funds for The Lookout, a proposed residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility at Dennington, will continue after the state election result.
Western Region Alcohol and Drug centre director Geoff Soma said he was delighted state election candidates for the seat of South West Coast threw their support behind the push for funds, including a $36 million pledge from the Liberal Party.
But with Labor, which had not committed to the project, winning the weekend's election, campaigners are preparing to renew their efforts.
"We haven't given up - we're still hopeful," Mr Soma said.
"It was great we got the support from all the local candidates.
"We know the community is still behind us."
Mr Soma said there was a high need for the facility.
He said proponents of the project were continuing discussions with government representatives.
"We've provided all the information required to the department and we're hoping for money for The Lookout in the next budget."
Mr Soma said he was extremely grateful to members of the community, who continued to support the push to build the facility.
"Hopefully it won't be much longer before we can offer this important treatment for clients and their families," he said.
Mr Soma said there was a large number of people seeking treatment.
"We could fill The Lookout when we receive funding, so obviously those clients get referred to other resi rehab centres, but there are wait lists," he said.
Mr Soma said it was important people could access treatment close to home.
"It's incredibly important they have support close to where they are being treated so they get enough encouragement and face to face supporting during their journey."
Re-elected Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said she was bitterly disappointed The Lookout had not been funded.
"It's disappointing that Labor has completely ignored the importance of something like a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility," she said.
Ms Britnell said the need for The Lookout facility in the south-west was as "fundamental" as an operating theatre.
"I really expected the Labor candidate Kylie Gaston to be matching our commitment to The Lookout," she said.
The Lookout project was first mooted more than six years ago and campaigners had won approval from the state's planning umpire for the proposed centre to be established at Dennington.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.