A 43-year-old Warrnambool man has been arrested with 115 grams of cannabis during an early-morning raid while already on a drug trafficking charge.
Warrnambool police divisional response unit officers executed a warrant at a McMeekin Road address at 5.55am Tuesday.
There they found five grams of cannabis located in a black tin and a ziplock bag containing 110g of cannabis.
The man was arrested and conveyed to the Warrnambool police station where he was interviewed and then charged with possessing cannabis.
He was already on strict bail conditions after being charged with trafficking GHB and associated offences at the end of May.
Back then the man was seen near a licensed premises in the Warrnambool CBD at 12.20am.
On seeing police, the man immediately turned around and went back inside the premises.
Police officers followed on foot and it will be claimed the man was found to have drugs in his backpack, including one gram of meth, 500ml of GHB and $1383 in cash.
He has been supported by the court integrated services program since being charged and appearing in court for those offences.
The man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing, when he will have to make the exceptional circumstances threshold to be released again.
