GALLERY: Australia's best vie for national sprintcar title

The 2024 Australian Sprintcar Championship got underway at Premier Speedway on Australia Day, with more than 80 home-grown drivers vying for the title.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The championship, live-streamed on free-to-air television, will see Australia's best drivers fight it out of for glory over two nights, including the likes of James McFadden, Brock Hallett and supercars star Cam Waters.
The Standard's Anthony Brady was at the track on Friday night to capture the action.
The championship concludes Saturday, January 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.