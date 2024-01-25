Will more Supercars drivers dive into sprintcars? Cam Waters thinks so

Supercars ace Cam Waters is a rising star of the sprintcar world and believes we could see more drivers from the professional road racing series try their hand at the dirt-track sport.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 29-year-old is in his fourth sprintcar season and "feeling good" ahead of a 2024 Australian title tilt at Allansford's Premier Speedway from Friday, January 26.
Waters, alongside 2023 Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki and three-time Supercars champion Shane Van Gisbergen, all have recent experience on the dirt track.
Kostecki contested three races during the 2022-23 season and was part of Brent Kratzmann's crew at the 2024 Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic from January 19-21.
Though very different vehicles, Waters believes piloting a sprintcar is beneficial for race car drivers.
"I think sprintcars are pretty difficult to drive, it challenges you and I think as a race car driver being able to adapt to different cars is pretty important," he told The Standard.
"There's nothing more different than a sprintcar versus a supercar. I think that's why a few of us are trying to do a bit of sprintcar, speedway stuff on the side.
"You look at what Kyle Larson does in America with NASCAR, sprintcars and late models. He's trying to do as much as he can."
Waters said there were "a few other Supercars drivers looking at it" however the cost of racing sprintcars remained an obstacle.
"It's more probably making it stack up financially, finding sponsors and whatnot," he said.
"I think if there was a car ready to go for all the drivers I'd think you'd probably see 90 per cent of them there tomorrow."
Waters hopes high-profile drivers like himself racing sprintcars has a positive effect on the sport and helps speedway drivers in their quest for sponsorship.
The Mildura export, who finished sixth in the 2023 Supercars championship, has enjoyed a promising sprintcar season so far.
He has made A-Mains at most meets, including the classic, and scored a second-place finish at Simpson in December.
A maiden feature win eludes him but he is pleased with his progress.
"It's been another step forward over the past few seasons," he said.
"I think with sprintcars its just all about seat time and it's like anything in life, the more you do it the better you get at it. I'm hoping to make that last little step and get a win."
The 2024 Supercars series gets under way on February 18 with the Bathurst 12-Hour, with Waters to line up for Tickford Racing again.
He hasn't had much time to breathe since the 2023 season finished in November however he thinks that could help him.
"It's been pretty full-on, I won't lie," he said.
"Straight off the Supercars season I only had a week or two then Christmas happens, then straight after Christmas you're back in a race car, back in a sprintcar so I haven't really had a break but I feel as sharp as I ever have so I think it's only a good thing for when I do start the Supercars again and hopefully gives me an edge over my competition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.