'Amazing to win it for them': US drought broken in carnage-filled classic

THE first American to win the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic in nine years survived a drama and carnage-filled finale which took an hour to complete.
Aaron Reutzel was seeking redemption after missing out on a prize during an Australian adventure 12 months ago.
The Texan did just that, enduring a hectic 40-lap A-Main as his rivals fell around him.
Ten of the 24 starters failed to finish the race.
Reigning classic champion Brock Hallett - ever cool under pressure - was runner-up, highlighting the Portland competitor's consistency.
Past classic winner Lockie McHugh, who battled engine trouble which robbed him of a chance in the qualifying scrambles, rounded out the podium in a remarkable result for the Queenslander who made it three top-three classic results in a row.
Reutzel was left feeling an array of different emotions just moments after the race.
"I don't even know - I don't even know how to describe it right now," he told The Standard. "I'm so excited, I don't know if I'm more excited for the Saller's (motorsport team) or myself.
"To put my name on the list of people who have won this and to say I'm a classic winner, it's unreal."
Warrnambool's Jamie Veal, Australian number one Jock Goodyer and New South Welshman Marcus Dumesny all came from the B-Main to finish top-five in the main show.
The A-Main was a challenge and no one was immune.
American Sheldon Haudenschild, who started on pole, was leading after nine laps before his classic dream was dashed.
He hit the turn four wall and came to rest in the path of Warrnambool's James McFadden, who was running third, slamming into the side before the Hodges Motorsport car fell on its side.
Reutzel's win meant he accomplished the tough task of clinching both Friday night's preliminary A-Main as well as Sunday's finale.
"To win the prelim night, you put yourself in a position to win," he said. "I thought going from pole to third (on Sunday), that was going to (be) trouble, with Sheldon and James in front of me but the way it worked, I was able to get James on the start," he said.
"I thought if I could get there early, I can hang on and that's exactly what happened."
A number of crashes filled a hectic finale.
Chad Ely and Mailors Flat's Peter Doukas were involved in a massive crash on turn one just one lap into the race.
Both cars were on their sides and crumpled.
Western Australia's Callum Williamson flipped multiple times four laps in coming into turn four, forcing a second red flag.
Yellow came on straight away as American Justin Peck spun and was sent to the rear of the field.
Cory Eliason, another of the American contingent, had worked his way from 11th to third before pulling into the infield with an issue.
Promising teenager Chase Randall had his night cut short when his right-rear tyre burst. He was running second at the halfway mark of the race.
V8 Supercars champion Cam Waters was the next to retire after losing his steering and tagging the wall three laps later.
There was another stoppage with 15 to run as Brock Zearfoss, in a replica car honouring 2000 winner Danny Lasoski, flipped in between turns three and four. An open red flag allowed teams to come on track and work on their cars.
Albury's Grant Anderson was the next to succumb.
Reutzel said his relationship with Saller Motorsport "meant a lot" to him, with a Facebook message sent back in 2019 setting in motion the partnership.
"I came down (to Australia) and we just gelled immediately, we just clicked," he said. "We became family immediately.
"The heart and soul they put into this - I can relate a lot to that, with me running my own team for a while.
"It's amazing to win it for them because I know how much work they do put into it."
Reutzel, who was the first American to win the classic since Kyle Hirst in 2015, said it would be an amazing feeling to take the trophy back to the US, as he gets set to return home Tuesday.
"To take that back home to America and just start my year out with the biggest win in Australia, it's pretty incredible," he said.
Reutzel was optimistic and determined to return to Australia to defend his classic title.
"I honestly think I have to now," he said of a 2025 return.
Until then he will gear up for the American season, where he is uncommitted to any series full-time.
"Last year I thought I had a really good year, just jumping around (series) and running around Knoxville and hitting all the big shows," he said.
"I left (the US) on a high note (but) from how much speed I left here (Australia) with, hopefully it's going to be much better."
Sunday's A-Main field was set after a series of scrambles.
Victorian Jordyn Charge made a fast start in the six-car, six-lap bronze scramble, jumping to the lead after starting from second, while Kerry Madsen moved from third to second to advance to the silver scramble too.
Rico Abreu started first in the bronze but fell back and did not progress to the silver scramble.
Peck and Randall finished one-two to progress to the gold race.
Haudenschild booked a spot on pole after winning the gold scramble with McFadden, who started fourth, jumping to second to snare a spot alongside him on the A-Main front row.
Randall's pace and skills were on display with the teenager coming from the silver scramble to finish fourth in the eight-car gold to put himself in a strong position ahead of the feature race.
The finale featured six mains - an F, E, D, C and two B races - before the 40-lap finale. Terang's Jack Lee was presented quick time for the weekend while visitor Daniel Sayre won best presented car.
Jessie Attard, who walked on the track and threw his steering wheel at rival Dane Court twice on night two, was handed a three-month racing ban.
He apologised for his "unacceptable actions" on his Facebook page on Sunday night.
