The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

V8 Supercars driver Cam Waters hoping for podium or win at Premier Speedway's final race of track championship

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cam Waters says he is becoming more comfortable racing sprintcars. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Cam Waters says he is becoming more comfortable racing sprintcars. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

V8 Supercars ace Cam Waters believes he's 'not far away' from a maiden sprintcar feature win, as he prepares for Sunday's final round of the Premier Speedway track championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.