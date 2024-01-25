Injured on the Lake Pertobe slide? A city law firm wants to hear from you

A Warrnambool law firm is asking anyone who has been injured on the nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe to contact them.
Maddens Lawyers personal injury department head Gary Foster said the firm had received instructions to act on behalf of a young man who was badly injured when he went down the slide on the night of its opening in December 2022.
Mr Foster said there were "rumours among the public that a number of other persons had been injured whilst using the slide".
He said other persons injured by the slide could assist in the preparation of his client's proposed claim. He asked them to contact Maddens Lawyers on 5560 2000.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman said it was unable to comment given the matter related to potential legal action.
The $1.77 million revamp of Lake Pertobe playground was officially opened in December 2022.
The Standard was contacted at that time by a number of residents who raised concerns about the safety of the nine-metre slide at Lake Pertobe.
At least two videos of people appearing to injure themselves, including one in which a male believes he may have broken his leg, circulated on social media.
A council spokesman said it had received reports of accidents at the new Lake Pertobe slide, including one in which a young man seriously injured his leg.
"The circumstances that led to this injury will be considered and we wish the young man a full and swift recovery," the spokesman said.
"We know that hundreds of people have used the nine-metre slide since it was opened on Friday and have had a great time doing so."
The spokesman said the slide and other recreation facilities, such as the flying foxes and skate park, should be used during daylight hours only.
"We encourage all adults, including parents and carers, to make considered decisions when using the slide, or allowing children to use the slide," he said.
Under the heading, "This is a super-fast, super-fun slide!", there are a number of warnings. It read:
To make your ride down the slide as safe as possible please -
On Friday one commenter on social media said the proposed legal action was "ridiculous".
Another said "this is why we can't have fun stuff".
