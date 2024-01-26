'Just what we do': 17 community champions honoured at shire awards

A country music-crazy couple from Camperdown is being honoured for raising tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
Ian and Barbara Boyd were named community volunteers of the year at Corangamite Shire Council's Australia Day event at the Skipton Mechanics Institute Hall on Friday, January 26, 2024.
Ms Boyd said the pair simply enjoyed hosting fundraising concerts.
"That's just what we do in the country," she said.
"We enjoy what we're doing and it's lovely to bring everybody else along for the ride that comes and enjoys the music and all the other local bits and pieces we've been part of."
That includes involvement with the Camperdown Hospital Trolley Auxiliary, Relay for Life, Good Friday Appeal, Weerite Hall Committee, Weerite Fire Brigade, Morning Melodies, Biggest Morning Tea, MND and more.
Meanwhile, Timboon's Susanna Ryan was named young community volunteer of the year for her work with the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club and Timboon parkrun.
Ms Ryan said she was thrilled with the recognition.
"I just enjoy doing what I do at the surf club - it helps the community," she said.
"They can go to the beach and we care for them. I help the nippers so they can build their skills.
"With parkrun, it helps the community get out and be fit and active."
Camperdown Theatre Company president Toby McKenzie was equally thrilled to accept the community event of the year award for its 75th anniversary spectacular.
He said the group was "very thankful for the recognition".
"It was a fantastic effort by a great group of 100 volunteers," Mr McKenzie said.
"There were 31 on stage and an orchestra of 12. There were about 140 hours of rehearsals. That's not including the time spent preparing for them, making costumes and construction work. It took many hundreds of hours."
Mayor Kate Makin congratulated each of the recipients.
"There's nothing better than giving back to your community for making new friends, learning new skills, and seeing how your efforts can benefit others," she said.
"I can't recommend highly enough that others get involved in whatever sporting club, community group or service organisation that reflects your values."
Community Volunteer Awards went to:
The event also featured a citizenship ceremony for nine new Australians followed by a free barbecue and live music.
