Almost 30 "amazing people" from all corners of Corangamite Shire are in the running for the council's 2023 community awards.
A total of 28 residents and six events have been nominated, with the winners to be presented at the Australia Day event at Noorat Recreation Reserve on Thursday from 10am.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said nominees had been put forward by their peers as recognition for their efforts.
"Corangamite has some amazing people who give selflessly, often over long periods of time, to benefit their community," she said.
"They contribute to service clubs, sporting clubs, churches and other organisations without expecting reward but just because they care and enjoy making a positive difference.
"All of these nominees are examples of those values and show how we can all make Corangamite a better place.
"Each year we get to a different town in the Shire and this year is Noorat's turn.
"It's always a social day out where we can recognise our volunteers and those who have made significant contributions to our communities.
"It is also an opportunity to confer citizenship on new Australians, which is one of the most rewarding aspects of the day."
Five new Australians will receive their citizenship on the day and Australia Day ambassador professor Greg Sassella will make a keynote address.
A free barbecue will be provided.
The full list of nominees include:
Citizen of the Year
Young Citizen of the Year
Community Event of the Year
