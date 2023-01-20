The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council releases list of nominees for 2023 Community Awards

By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:58pm
Corangamite Shire Council has released its full list of nominees for the 2023 community awards.

Almost 30 "amazing people" from all corners of Corangamite Shire are in the running for the council's 2023 community awards.

