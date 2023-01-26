A decades-long volunteer, an emerging leader and an outdoor festival have been lauded at Corangamite Shire Council's community awards ceremony today.
Noorat's Brendan Williams was named the shire's 2023 citizen of the year at the Australia Day event held at Noorat's Recreation Reserve.
Mr Williams has been involved in a number of organisations for 31 years including the Terang and District Racing Club, fire brigade, Terang Rotary and Meals on Wheels.
He's also been on the Cooinda and Mercy Regional College boards and helped at the Terang Co-op, athletics club, Noorat Fun Food Festival, Noorat Show committee and the Terang Country Music Festival committee.
He helped to start the Terang L2P and remains a long-time blood and platelets donor but still often finds time to umpire two games of football each weekend for Kolora-Noorat FNC and Terang Mortlake FNC.
Mr Williams, who was the Terang Mortlake Health Service Murray 2 Moyne Cycle Relay coordinator and team captain for eight years, said the award was "humbling".
"Volunteering isn't something you do for personal accolades but at the same time it's wonderful to have it acknowledged that what you're doing is worthwhile and your contribution is valued by the community," he said.
Meanwhile, the Young Citizen of the Year award was presented to Cobden's Willoughby Perriss.
Willoughby is the second Perriss sibling to be named Young Citizen of the Year after sister Matilda received the laurel in 2019.
"It's a family culture. We believe it's necessary to give back to the community," he said.
"It's important for young people in particular to support the community. It's pretty hard to find people willing to give their time but time is the most important thing you can give to the community.
"I feel better knowing I'm contributing. You meet some amazing people. You've got to make those connections."
The Community Event of the Year Award went to the Colour Terang Festival.
Committee member Ben Dennis said it was just grateful the event was able to go ahead.
"We'd fully planned it for the previous two years but couldn't because of COVID," he said.
"We were rapt with the turnout and it was a great day for the community to come to. We're very pleased to get this recognition for all the hard work that goes into it. It's a 12-month process."
The Australia Day ambassador was Greg Sassella.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein congratulated the winners and 31 recipients of Australia Day achievement awards.
"We are very fortunate to have such dedicated community champions in our shire," she said.
"They all give generously of their time to benefit their towns and our wider community.
"Today we formally acknowledge their contribution and also recognise all of the unsung heroes across the shire who work tirelessly to help make Corangamite a connected and thriving community."
ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.