'Biggest surprise of our lives': Couple rakes in dual Australia Day honours

Being the recipient of an Australia Day honour is rare but one Port Fairy couple has two reasons to celebrate.
Flavia Gobbo was surprised but thrilled when her husband James MacKenzie was awarded Officer of the Order of Australia for his service to business and public administration.
So she "couldn't believe it" when she saw what came in the mail about a week later.
"It's pretty amazing" Ms Gobbo said.
"We got the biggest surprise of our lives when he got his letter - I was so excited for him and so happy.
"Then about a week later I saw something in my inbox and thought James had forwarded me something about his, then realised it was about me.
"I couldn't believe it."
Ms Gobbo received a Medal of the Order of Australia for a long history of not-for-profit work with Rowing Australia where she focused on gender equality and SecondBite, a food distribution charity.
She also chaired various statutory authorities "at a time of big challenges" including in the areas of governance, emergency services, work safety and law.
But the humble honouree was full of praise for her husband.
"His is the big one, that's really good and fabulous recognition for him for such a long career in business and working for government," Ms Gobbo said.
The chartered accountant by trade got his start in government in 1994 when he was approached to run the Transport Accident Commission.
Mr MacKenzie said his time in the sector saw him work closely with former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews and treasurer Tim Pallas.
"It was during a time when they were preparing the policies they took to the election which they won about three elections ago," he said.
"I did all the costings of their policies with my colleague who was a retired professor. Once they were in government I did a number of jobs for them."
The former director of Worksafe Victoria from 2006-2011 holds current positions as advisory board chair for the Suburban Rail Loop Authority and Monivae College.
