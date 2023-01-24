WARRNAMBOOL: Citizen of the year awards, Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre, 6pm-7.30pm.
WARRNAMBOOL: Citizenship ceremony, Lighthouse Theatre, from 10.30am.
KOROIT: Moyne Shire's citizenship and awards with guest speaker Shane Howard, free sausage sizzle, live music, Koroit Village Green Stage, 10.30am-12:30pm.
PORT FAIRY: Moyne Shire's reflection ceremony at Port Fairy Massacres Monument, Railway Place 8.30am to 9.30am. Smoking ceremony by Brett Clarke, reflection with Uncle Rob Lowe Sr, damper and tea, 8.30am-9.30am. Port Fairy Lions Club free breakfast, Fiddlers Green, from 8am, ceremony from 10am.
CASTERTON: Free breakfast, music, awards, Island Park, 8am-10am.
PORTLAND: Glenelg Shire's free breakfast, music, citizen and awards ceremony, speaker Denis Napthine, Portland Library Deck, 8am-10am.
HAMILTON: Southern Grampians Shire's Citizenship ceremony and awards, Hamilton Botanic Gardens, from 10.30am.
NOORAT: Corangamite Shire's citizenship and awards ceremony, free barbecue, speaker Professor Greg Sassella, Noorat Recreation Reserve, from 10am.
HAWKESDALE: Free community breakfast, Hawkesdale Memorial Hall, 8am-10am.
CRICKET: Sungold Cup, Uebergang Oval, Allansford, semi-finals at 9.30am and 12.15pm, grand final from 3.30pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
