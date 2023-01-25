The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Australia Day Honours List for the south-west

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
January 25 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A community volunteer of almost 30 years taking his skills overseas is being honoured with an Emergency Services Medal in the Australia Day Honours. Charles Paul Debono has been part of both the Portland and Heywood SES units, including stints as deputy controller and controller.

Charles Paul Debono has taken his road rescue techniques all over the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.