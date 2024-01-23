The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Interim CEO appointed for health service, state government working to recruit staff

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 24 2024 - 1:16pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas visited Portland District Health before taking a tour of Warrnambool's new Regional Logistics Distribution Centre on Tuesday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas visited Portland District Health before taking a tour of Warrnambool's new Regional Logistics Distribution Centre on Tuesday. Picture by Sean McKenna

The state government is working with Portland District Health to recruit staff, Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.