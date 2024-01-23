New centre, first step in $384m hospital redevelopment, to open in February

Warrnambool's Regional Logistics Distribution Centre will begin operating in February, the state's health minister revealed on Tuesday.
Mary-Anne Thomas was in the city on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, to have a tour of the $50 million facility, which is part of the $384 million redevelopment of the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Ms Thomas said she was impressed the project had been completed in the space of 12 months.
"This is a big investment in health services, not just for Warrnambool but for health and aged care services across the south-west," she said.
"This is a very sophisticated facility and importantly, it's a safe working environment."
Ms Thomas said 50 staff members would work at the new facility.
She said she was pleased the next stage of South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital was under way.
Ms Thomas said the redevelopment would include a multi-storey clinical services tower, additional mental health beds to take the number to 20, more operating theatres and dedicated areas for pathology and dialysis.
"It will include a bigger ED and indeed work is already under way for a temporary expansion of the emergency department to meet the needs of the community," she said.
"We are now another step closer to completing this significant redevelopment that will deliver Warrnambool and the south-west world-class health care close to home.
"The new state-of-the-art RLDC will give the hardworking laundry and logistics team a safer, more modern workplace as they continue their important role of ensuring the hospital get the supplies they need."
Ms Thomas also announced Hansen Yuncken would complete the early preparation works ahead of the major construction project.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora was also at the opening.
"The appointment of a builder and RLDC completion are significant milestones in the delivery of a bigger and better Warrnambool hospital - this project continues to be a boon for the local community and region as a whole," Ms Ermacora said.
