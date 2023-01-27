The Standard
Construction begins on Warrnambool Base Hospital's Regional Logistics Distribution Centre

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 3:25pm
Andrea Best, Ray Fisher, Colleen Campbell, Ben Nevill, Stephen Keen, Jacinta Ermacora, Shane Grundy, Andrew Trigg, Jamie Brennan and Bernadette Northeast. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

The $384 million redevelopment of South West Healthcare's Warrnambool hospital is one step closer after work began on the Regional Logistics Distribution Centre this week.

Local News

