The $384 million redevelopment of South West Healthcare's Warrnambool hospital is one step closer after work began on the Regional Logistics Distribution Centre this week.
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said construction was now underway on the RLDC, a state-of-the-art linen service in a modern healthcare supply and logistics warehouse in the city's industrial estate.
"Delivering this state-of-the-art linen and medical supply service is a vital step to help support the local health services across the region as they work to provide local families with the best possible care," she said.
SWH Board of Directors chair Bernadette Northeast said the RLDC's completion would allow the rest of the redevelopment to get underway.
"Relocating SWH Regional Linen Service and SWH Supply and Logistics offsite will free up the necessary space for the major redevelopment on the Warrnambool Base Hospital site which includes the new emergency department and theatre complex," she said.
"We thank minister Thomas and the Victorian State Government, the Victorian Health Building Authority and the Department of Health for their support of this project."
SWH acting chief executive officer Andrew Trigg said the fully-automated, centralised warehouse would support health services across the region.
"This capital project will result in a significantly more efficient and long-term sustainable service model for these two critical support services and the benefits will be shared across all public health services in the region," he said.
"The project will replace the current outdated facilities that are at the end of life and provide a brand new, safe, modern and contemporary workplace environment for our fantastic linen service and supply staff with about 45 full-time staff currently supporting these functions."
The project is expected to be completed later this year, while early works on the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment are expected to start in the first half of 2023.
Works on the new multi-storey hospital tower are set to begin next year.
The entire redevelopment is expected to be completed in late 2026.
Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora said she was pleased with the project's progress.
"It's very exciting," she said.
"This is going to lift up the health services to the region as it relates to the supply of medical equipment and laundry services.
"...It'll provide 50 jobs, that's another positive."
