Portland District Health loses CEO and CFO in blow to 'failing' service

Portland District Health has lost its CEO and CFO in a double blow to the struggling health service.
Chief executive officer Samantha Sharp has resigned after just one year at the helm, following a period of leave, while chief finance officer Julie McDonald has also quit after 12 months in the role.
PDH board chair Peter Matthews announced Ms Sharp's resignation in a short statement on December 29.
"PDH CEO Ms Samantha Sharp has resigned," Mr Matthews said.
"Ms Karena Prevett continues as acting CEO and supported by the board will ensure continuity of care whilst recruitment takes place.
"Recruitment for a new CEO will commence in the New Year."
Ms Prevett had previously filled the acting CEO role for more than a year in 2021 and 2022 after Mr Matthews sacked the previous CEO Christine Giles after she publicly disparaged the board during a long period of leave.
Ms Giles had made a range of allegations of bullying and harassment against board members and health department officials. The circumstances of Ms Sharp's departure are unclear.
Ms Sharp was a notable absentee at the PDH annual general meeting in mid-December. Rather than being delivered publicly, the meeting was shifted online and public access was only granted by email request. No questions were allowed at the meeting itself, which lasted just 23 minutes, with attendees told to submit questions in writing for a written response.
The organisation's annual report showed a decline in both doctors and nursing staff, but a budget deficit of $3.2 million.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell said the resignations of both the CEO and CFO demonstrated the deep trouble PDH was in.
"I have had major concerns about Portland District Health for at least two years," Ms Britnell said.
"Prior to Christmas I urged the Health Minister in Parliament to come down to Portland and have a look and talk to staff and locals about what's going on.
"I also asked the Minister what her plan was for this failing health service."
Ms Britnell said she was waiting on the responses to 16 questions she submitted about the annual general meeting. She said she had serious concerns about the maintenance of various clinical services at PDH as staff continued to leave.
When Ms Sharp was appointed in December 2022, Mr Matthews had said the new CEO would lead PDH to a "positive future" and the board was "excited by the vision, energy and expertise" she would bring to the role.
But Ms Britnell said Ms Sharp clearly hadn't received the support required to succeed in the demanding task of turning around a floundering health service.
"From what I hear from locals the staff at the hospital are doing an extraordinary job and aren't being supported," Ms Britnell said.
"These resignations provide a clear massage that the task is complex and challenging and the Minister needs to come in and support the situation."
