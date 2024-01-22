Mr Consistent ready for national title tilt after classic podium

A GRAND Annual Sprintcar Classic champion who put himself in contention for a second consecutive year will take confidence from a runner-up finish into his next major race.
The ever reliable Brock Hallett, representing Victorian seaside town Portland, went close to snaring back-to-back classic crowns at Premier Speedway on Sunday, January 21.
He finished second to American Aaron Reutzel in the 2024 edition and will take belief from the performance into the Australian titles at the same venue on January 26-27.
Hallett, who started the 40-lap A-Main from fifth, has banked numerous podium finishes at the Allansford circuit and is considered a contender every time he competes there.
"Running second sucks and to be so close to him as well, he wasn't driving off into the distance, but I am happy to back up with second," he said post race in the early hours of Monday morning.
"It shows how good our speed has really been and the way the track was I feel like it was a good race."
Hallett, whose form line the past 12 months is littered with podium finishes, believes his GW Racing team can be in the frame at the Australian championships.
They are trying to take the crown from defending champion, Tasmanian Jock Goodyer, who also has an enviable record at Premier Speedway.
"We have been pretty consistent. Every time we roll out we feel like we have a good package under us but we're just trying to get more wins," Hallett said.
"Second is good but we want to win these big races and hopefully next week we can."
The experienced driver said the team would heed lessons from the classic as it strived to add the Australian number one to its car's wings.
"It depends on what sort of track we get as to which way we go about it but we definitely got good notes from tonight and things we can improve on if the track is similar to what it was tonight," he said.
The classic A-Main - a 40-lap war of attrition - was littered with stoppages with 10 of the 24 drivers failing to finish.
Hallett said Reutzel made the most of the re-starts.
"I feel like the first one or two laps Aaron put a jump on me and it would take me a few laps to get going again," he said.
"He had such good car speed that initial lap and he got off at turn four so good at those re-starts.
"If it went 30-odd laps flag-to-flag I felt like I probably had something for him but he did a remarkable job and deserved the win."
