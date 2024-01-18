Fast five: Drivers who will catch the eye on night one of the classic

SOME of the best sprintcar drivers in the world will contest the opening qualifying night of the 2024 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The Standard has picked some drivers to watch - for a myriad of reasons - on Friday, January 19 at Allansford.
RICO Abreu is sure to be a crowd-pleaser in his long-awaited return to Premier Speedway.
The 31-year-old Californian, who hasn't raced at the track for more than a decade, is a two-time Chili Bowl winner in his home country.
He brings in strong form, having won on debut at Perth Motorplex in late December.
KERRY Madsen - one of the finest drivers Australia has produced - makes it his mission each year to put on a show when he rolls into Premier Speedway.
The American-based racer is a veteran of the sport and, with three classic titles to his name, can't be underestimated.
Madsen, 52, will race for Western Australian-based team Krikke Motorsports.
HOME-town favourite Jamie Veal is in a rich vein of form and had a win at Premier on New Year's Day.
He will be eager to pilot his V35 car to a second classic victory to sit alongside his 2016 win.
Veal has had four podium finishes for two victories since November.
The emerging Tasmanian often finds himself in handy spots in A-Main races.
He was a surprise winner on night one of the classic 12 months ago, producing the best performance of his fledgling career in front of a bumper crowd.
It was his first A-Main victory. He's had two more since then.
The unassuming but ever-consistent Brock Hallett will be seeking a slice of history as he aims for back-to-back crowns.
The Portland-based driver is happy to fly under the radar but should not be underestimated - has finished in the top-10 in his past 13 completed A-Main races including eight podium placings.
V2 Domain Ramsay; W2 Kerry Madsen; S3 Ben Morris; V3 Kaidon Brown; Q5 Brock Hallett; V6 Cameron Waters; W8 Andrew Priolo; N9 Lachlan Caunt; NQ9 Nathan McFarlane; T9 Chris Johns; USA9 Chase Randall; V9 Jordan Rae; NT10 Blake Walsh; S11 Scott Enderl; V11 Chris Solomon;VA11 Phil Micallef; VA12 Mark Carlin; S14 Brendan Quinn; Q17 Luke Oldfield; W17 Cory Eliason; S20 Glen Sutherland; USA24 Rico Abreu; V25 Jack Lee; V28 Andrew Hughes; V35 Jamie Veal; N36 Kye Scroop; V37 Grant Anderson; S38 Lachy McDonough; N43 Alex Orr; V43 Corey Sandow; NS45 Jai Stephenson; T45 Chad Gardner; V45 Riley Goodno; Q46 Dylan Menz; V48 Adam King; N49 Jamie Matherson; S52 Matt Egel; Q54 Randy Morgan; N56 Mick Saller; N57 Matt Dumesny; NS57 Brendan Scorgie; T62 Tate Frost; S63 Ryan Jones; V68 Brett Milburn; V71 Marcus Green; V72 Jake Smith; N72 Coby Elliot; Q75 Darren Jensen; W79 Kris Coyle; USA87 Aaron Reutzel; V90 Corey McCullagh; N92 Sam Walsh; V98 Peter Doukas.
