Man taken to hospital following head-on collision in the south-west

UPDATED, 7.15pm:
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A man has been taken to hospital following a head-on collision at Hawkesdale.
The incident happened at the intersection of Penshurst-Warrnambool Road and Red Lane at 5.40pm on January 12, 2024.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said a man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital in a stable condition with abdominal pain.
EARLIER:
Emergency services are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the south-west on Friday.
The incident happened at the intersection of Penshurst-Warrnambool Road and Red Lane at Hawkesdale at 5.40pm on January 12, 2024.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said two vehicles were involved in the head-on collision in a 100 kilometre per hour zone.
"No one appears to be trapped and there are minor injuries," the spokesman said.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics attended the incident.
"There appears to be two people requiring treatment," the spokeswoman said.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said crews attended to make the scene safe.
It came just a day after the south-west's police chief said there would be no let-up when it came to road safety in 2024.
Superintendent Melissa Webbers said western police region division two police would do everything they could to ensure the region didn't have a repeat of 2023 on the roads.
Last year saw the worst road toll in a decade with 17 lives lost in western police region division two, which encompasses Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Glenelg and Southern Grampians local government areas. Of those, 12 were male and five female.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.