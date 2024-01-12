The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Man taken to hospital following head-on collision in the south-west

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated January 12 2024 - 7:18pm, first published 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A screenshot of the Vic Emergency app with the details of a crash at Hawkesdale on January 12, 2024.
A screenshot of the Vic Emergency app with the details of a crash at Hawkesdale on January 12, 2024.

UPDATED, 7.15pm:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.