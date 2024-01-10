'Expect no let-up': Superintendent's strong message to drivers in 2024

When it comes to road safety south-west police are not taking their foot off the pedal in 2024.
Superintendent Melissa Webbers said western police region division two police would do everything they could to ensure the region didn't have a repeat of 2023 on the roads.
"Expect no let-up from police on our roads in Warrnambool this year," she said.
Last year saw the worst road toll in a decade with 17 lives lost in western police region division two, which encompasses Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Glenelg and Southern Grampians local government areas.
Of those, 12 were male and five female.
Other crash types included adjacent driving, opposing direction, running off a curved road and manoeuvring.
The region saw the most deaths on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Superintendent Webbers said police would this year focus on areas that experienced high levels of road trauma in 2023.
"This includes roads where drivers were caught drink or drug driving, speeding, or using a mobile phone," she said.
"Our intelligence shows that the majority of collisions in Warrnambool last year were caused by minor forms of non-compliance, rather than extreme driving behaviour, meaning that simple mistakes behind the wheel are leading to catastrophic consequences."
Superintendent Webbers said the loss of 17 lives on on Warrnambool roads last year went beyond statistics.
"It's a harrowing loss for our community, where every number was a person dear to someone," she said.
"These tragedies remind us of the stark reality and profound impact road trauma has on families and loved ones every year. It is also important that we remember the significant impact had on witnesses, first responders and the community.
"As we begin a new year please think about how you drive, own your actions, and play your part in keeping our roads safe for all. It's on all of us to make a difference."
Victoria Police use intelligence-led and evidence-based methodology to ensure road policing enforcement is directed to where it is most needed.
