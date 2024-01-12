Ceasefire now: South-west group calls for end to Israel, Palestine conflict

A south-west group has sent a strong and clear message for the Middle East: Ceasefire now!
Healthcare and Community Workers for Justice group spokeswoman Jemila Rushton said a 55-metre long sign had been created on the beach at Warrnambool's Lady Bay reading 'ceasefire now!'.
The sign was created ahead of a Global Day of Action on January 13, 2024, which is being led by the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network.
"As healthcare and community workers, we are horrified at the escalation of violence and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, and today join millions of people around the world calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire," Ms Rushton said.
She said an immediate ceasefire was a critical first step to achieving lasting peace in the region.
"This is something the Australian public has been calling on for almost 100 days but it has not happened yet beyond a brief and insufficient 'humanitarian pause'," Ms Rushton said.
"You cannot call for humanitarian aid access one day and sell arms to the Israeli government the next, when their bombs continue to kill thousands innocent civilians and target journalists, healthcare workers and aid workers.
"It is not good enough. We expect more from our leaders to bring this to an end."
The Healthcare and Community Workers for Justice group formed in October 2023. It held a vigil for Palestinian and Israeli conflict victims at Warrnambool's Civic Green the following month.
