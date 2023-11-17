'It's outrageous': Vigil held for Palestine, Israel conflict victims

Seeing hospitals be targeted and bombed in Gaza has prompted a south-west group to hold a peaceful vigil at Warrnambool's Civic Green.
At least 11,470 Palestinians have died since the conflict in Gaza began in early-October, while at least 1200 people have died in Israel.
The Healthcare and Community Workers for Justice group held the vigil on Friday, November 17.
Two of the organisers behind the event were Sadha Spence and Alice Whitmore.
Ms Spence said the vigil gave people watching the war unfold an outlet for their grief.
"It's about mourning the lives lost in Israel and Palestine, but from our perspective, (also) calling for a ceasefire," she said.
"In this immediate moment too many civilians have been killed. It's outrageous.
"The hospitals being bombed and targeted has really hit home for a lot of people working in healthcare."
For Ms Whitmore, she said the group created opportunities for people to take action whether they had before or not.
"What hasnt been done by our government - (although) our government has acknowledged the attack on Israel and how awful that was - what they haven't called for is a ceasefire and that is really missing," she said. "That is part of this as well."
"There wont be peace in that region until we address the ongoing (Palestinian) occupation and that needs to be resolved."
The vigil included speeches, poetry reading and an Acknowledgement of Country.
Attendees were encouraged to sign petitions and email their local members of parliament.
