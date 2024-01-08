Driver walks free from truck rollover at roundabout

A truck has rolled over at a south-west roundabout.
A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokeswoman said three units attended a truck rollover at Colac East just before 12.30pm on Monday, January 8, 2024.
"The (Victorian) Department of Transport were there for a diesel spill," the CFA spokeswoman said.
"The incident was under control at 12.37pm."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics responded to the incident about 12.25pm but no emergency treatment or transport was required.
An SES spokesman said members attended but the driver had freed himself.
It comes more than a week after a Hamilton district truck driver and a child passenger were treated for minor injuries after a prime mover and trailer carrying hay rolled south of Penshurst.
Hamilton police highway patrol attended the single-vehicle rollover soon after 5pm about six kilometres south of Penshurst on the Warrnambool-Penshurst Road on December 30, 2023.
