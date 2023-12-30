Driver and child passenger suffer minor injuries in hay truck rollover

A Hamilton district truck driver and a child passenger were treated for minor injuries after a prime mover and trailer carrying hay rolled south of Penshurst late Saturday afternoon, December 30.
Hamilton police highway patrol unit Senior Constable Tony Dumesny attended the single-vehicle rollover soon after 5pm about six kilometres south of Penshurst on the Warrnambool-Penshurst Road.
He said the south-bound prime mover and trailer had rolled to the east side of the road after rounding a bend.
"The two occupants of the truck, a Hamilton district man aged about 55 and a primary school-aged child, suffered minor injuries," he said.
"They were both shaken up. The prime mover received significant damage in the rollover.
"There's an ongoing investigation into the cause of the rollover."
Anyone with information about the collision is requested to contact the Hamilton police station on 5551 9100.
Senior Constable Dumesny said it was timely to remind all drivers to take all possible care on the roads.
"There's a lot of traffic about, people driving on unfamiliar roads, so we urge all drivers to be extra patient, plan your trips and expect the unexpected," he said.
"We just want everyone to arrive at their destination safely and to have a safe and enjoyable 2024."
