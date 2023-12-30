The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Driver and child passenger suffer minor injuries in hay truck rollover

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 31 2023 - 11:26am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Hamilton district truck driver and a child passenger were treated for minor injuries after a prime mover and trailer carrying hay rolled south of Penshurst late Saturday afternoon, December 30.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.