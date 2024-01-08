Speedweek success fuels driver's desire to contest national title

FORMULA 500 speedweek winner Max Owen is soaking up his older brother's racing knowledge as he eyes his first Australian title tilt.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Warrnambool-based driver snared two podium finishes from five races to win the speedweek title on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Owen, 21, was second and third at his favourite track, Simpson Speedway. He also raced at Heathmere, Laang and Mount Gambier.
Speedweek events at Allansford's Premier Speedway and Avalon Raceway were washed out.
Owen praised brother Tyler - 12 years his senior and an experienced racer - for helping him adjust to a formula 500 after jumping behind the wheel three years ago.
"We are not from a speedway background at all but the formula 500 category caught our eye," he said.
"My brother did do it a few years earlier but we were very new to it, coming from different backgrounds of racing.
"We are from circuit racing and go karts and we did a bit of buggy racing as well."
Owen said his sibling, who drives a formula 500 part-time now, was "very switched on".
"My brother is very good at setting the car up and he gets it in the fast window and I go on what he teaches me because he's very knowledgeable," he said.
"He tells me to drive it like you're racing a circuit race where you can't afford to make any mistakes.
"Speedway is sort of rough and you can get away without being consistent but he hammers me down to drive it like a go-kart essentially where you can't afford to lose a 10th of a second otherwise you get passed."
Owen, who works as a carpenter, is hoping to contest the Australian title in Queensland.
His speedweek victory has fuelled belief he's ready to contest the national event.
"I was happy with my form. It's a very challenging series," he said.
"Speedway open-wheel racing, it's very easy to crash out so I was happy to finish every round and collect good points.
"There was a few Americans (such as Koen Shaw and Stan Yockey) over trying to win it as well, so it's sort of got international recognition and there was a lot from Tasmania, Queensland and New South Wales."
Owen, who prides himself on his consistency, said it was no surprise his best two results came at Simpson.
"I just like the unique shape which allows racing opportunities and passing moves," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.