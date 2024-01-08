The Standard
Speedweek success fuels driver's desire to contest national title

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated January 8 2024 - 3:16pm, first published 3:15pm
Warrnambool's Max Owen with his formula 500 speedweek prize cheque. Picture by Anthony Brady
FORMULA 500 speedweek winner Max Owen is soaking up his older brother's racing knowledge as he eyes his first Australian title tilt.

