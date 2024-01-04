'Strong following': Motorsport culture a way of life in sports mad city

Summer in Warrnambool each year is when Allansford's famous Premier Speedway track comes to life, showcasing the very best there is to offer in the thrilling and fast-paced world of motorsport.
The Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, arguably Australia's most prestigious and coveted sprintcar race, is a bucket-list event for motorsport lovers with fans and competitors venturing from all corners of the country and overseas.
But there is a steady growth in pro stock motorcycle drag racing, not only locally but across the country.
And two of Australia's most prominent and seasoned drivers live and breathe the sport right from their own Warrnambool backyard having grown up surrounded by the thrills and spills the sport has to offer.
Glenn Wooster and Tony Frost, who are currently competing in the pro stock motorcycling national championships, have been speedway fans since growing up in the city but for decades have enjoyed national success in drag racing.
Passion runs deep for the pair who have a thirst for the speed and adrenaline the pro stock bike has to offer.
Wooster, who joined great mate Frost and Warrnambool sprintcar driver Grant Stansfield for a promotional interview with prominent motorsport commentator Wade Aunger at Premier Speedway's famous Mount Max recently, said the two sports were closely linked with a dedicated and loyal fan base.
While there are clear differences in the sport, all agreed on one thing: Warrnambool is one of the premier destinations for motorsport enthusiasts in Australia.
"I love the speedway and have been around it quite a bit. It's just part of everyday life down here, everyone is around for the race meetings and you get to know people and people travelling," Wooster, a former Australian number one said.
"There's always been a strong following (for motorsport), there's plenty of people that love cars down here too and we've been fortunate enough to have this beautiful place (Premier Speedway Allansford)."
Wooster, who came through the drag racing ranks at Casterton in the 90s and grew up with Frost, said he'd always enjoyed the thrills of motorsport racing.
"I started in Casterton in 1993 on the street drags down there, they were lucky enough to open up a road," he said.
"I think I won the first meeting in 1994 there, the street challenge and that's still going today so it was a wonderful place to go (and learn)."
Frost, a well-known figure in the drag racing world, having spent over three decades in the sport including racing on the pro stock motorcycle national circuit, said the sport was continuing to grow.
Alongside Wooster, he is also a lifelong speedway fan, having been captivated by the sport since "he was born".
"It's not everyone's cup of tea, but once you see it, you appreciate the speed, the power and how quick these things go," he said.
"There's a few things dying out but it's good when the pro stock association comes together again, we're trying to better the sport when we can.
"There's a few bikes that need to be built and so forth but it's growing which is exciting."
