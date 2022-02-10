news, latest-news,

TONY Frost is putting the finishing touches on his pro-stock motorcycle as he prepares to live out a long-held dream of competing in Australia's premier drag racing class. The Warrnambool competitor tested his new machine at Heathcote Park last weekend and is planning more practice runs before jumping into competition. "I couldn't wipe the smile off my face and as soon as we start talking about it I start smiling again," Frost told The Standard. "Everything went to plan, better than I thought. "It was really rewarding and came back with great potential." Frost, now 50, started in drag racing at 18. He worked his way through a number of classes, including competition bike. The thought of racing a pro-stock motorcycle on the national circuit felt unrealistic. "I have always wanted to do it and I lacked the funding to a degree and then sponsors came onboard who helped me out with my competition (class) bike," Frost said. "We raced once at Sydney and he said 'we really need to step up and have a crack at group one'." That kick-started an 18-month, COVID-impacted project to get a pro-stock bike in top shape. "It actually got built in Adelaide by Trevor Birrell and I was travelling backwards and forwards as much as I could, as much as the borders would allow me, to build it," Frost said. "That is why it's taken a while and just trying to find parts and right combinations." Frost is excited to compete but wants to be well prepared before he goes into battle against Australia's finest, including Warrnambool talent and good friend Glenn Wooster. The season is under way and will wrap up with Winternationals in the Northern Territory in June. "We'll do more testing because I want to be confident we can run the numbers," Frost said. "We only did half-track passes at Heathcote, just to get used to the bike, because I've never ridden one like that before. "The speed it takes off and how fast you have to react, I am not used to it. "We'll head to Sydney in near future and do some more testing up there and then we'll start racing in March or April. "If not, we'll head up to Willowbank in June and then concentrate on next season." Frost said Winternationals would give him a gauge as to where he was placed among his peers. "It is one of the biggest drag racing events in the Southern Hemisphere," he said. "It would be a good way to end the season and see where we are compared to everyone else." Frost, who has the support of wife Tracey, daughter Bronwyn, 16, son Brock, 13, and extended family Rick and Jill Overweter, will remain involved in the competition bike class locally. "The racing side is the major part but the atmosphere in the pits and the sportsmanship that is shown is great," he said.

