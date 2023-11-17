Teenager ready to tackle new formula 500 season with confidence

An emerging formula 500 driver hopes the momentum he built in the second half of his rookie season can propel him forward in the 2023-24 Victorian season-opener.
Allansford's Jackson McLean is among 26 drivers who will vie for the prestigious Jack Willsher Cup at Premier Speedway on Saturday, November 18.
It's the second time the now 18-year-old will compete for the cup after a mechanical failure saw McLean write off his car during last year's event.
"These things happen, it's all a part of it," McLean told The Standard.
"It's always good to get the first race of the season in and see how we shape up.
"Hopefully we have a pretty good weekend."
McLean, who got his start in junior sedans at age 10 before moving to junior formula 500s when he was 13, took a season off in 2021-22 due to other commitments.
He returned to the sport - this time in the senior formula 500 category - last season.
"It was my first season back and I was pretty chuffed with how we went," he said.
"It was a big step up (to seniors), you're racing against some of the best drivers in Australia, that was a bit of a challenge.
"We might have had a bit of a slow start but towards the end of the season we picked up a couple race wins and made a couple of A Mains.
"We had a good speedweek.
"Our last race of the season, we were one of a couple of cars who broke the track record at Simpson for lap time - it was good to finish the season on that, a bit of a high.
"We're coming into this season with a bit of confidence and trust in the car."
McLean's team is very much a family affair, with the teenager thankful for their support, along with that of his sponsors.
Dad Dallas Crowther, grandfather Mark McLean, brother Noah McLean and friend Blair Clark are all involved on race day, as are other members of his family.
"Nanny's always there and mum (Kristie McLean) and my girlfriend Lilly, it's a pretty small team but that's the way we like it, it's good," he said.
Life is a balancing act for the teenager, who juggles his racing with full-time work in Midfield Meats' stockyards and his other sporting passion, football.
McLean, who can play centre half-back or through the midfield, captained Allansford's under 18 squad to finals during the 2023 Warrnambool and District league season while making nine senior appearances in coach Tim Nowell's team.
"That was good to know the coach has confidence in me," he said of his senior call-ups.
"Next year I'll be stepping up to seniors so hopefully I can play a few ones games and really cement my spot in the side.
"I'm excited to get back at it."
Gates open at Premier Speedway on November 18 from 4pm with racing to start 5pm. Sprintcars are also on the program.
