The Standard
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Teenager ready to tackle new formula 500 season with confidence

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
November 17 2023 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Jackson McLean, 18, is preparing for the formula 500 season. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Warrnambool's Jackson McLean, 18, is preparing for the formula 500 season. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

An emerging formula 500 driver hopes the momentum he built in the second half of his rookie season can propel him forward in the 2023-24 Victorian season-opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help