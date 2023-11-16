Sprintcar driver 'knocking on the door' of bigger race wins

Rising sprintcar driver Tate Frost believes he is ready to challenge for bigger race wins as he nears the end of "a five-year apprenticeship" and enlists the help of a sports psychologist.
It comes as the Tasmanian has called on the services of a newly-formed team, featuring recently retired driver Darren Mollenoyux, along with Simon Van Ginneken and dad Anthony.
Frost, 21, added a second career win to his name at Avalon Raceway on November 11 after breaking his maiden on night one of the 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. Four podium finishes since then have highlighted his rise.
"Everyone sort of told me before I started racing, it's a five-year apprenticeship kind of deal," he said ahead of round four of the SRA Sprintcar Series at Premier Speedway on November 18.
"In my fifth year (now), we're starting to knock on the door of more wins at bigger places.
"I feel the more you knock on the door, the more the door's going to open.
"We've put ourselves in good positions in races, I've made mistakes and had to learn from them, that's all just seat time and experience.
"It's important when you make the mistakes, you've got to keep your head up."
Frost, who works for his family's construction business in Tasmania, has enlisted the help of a sports psychologist to find ways to conquer the mental traps of the sport.
He admits he was initially wary of the practice when first recommended it but has since found it beneficial.
"He's really taught me about the mental side and how to stay positive... and roll with the punches," Frost said. "I've learnt a lot from him... he's opened my eyes a fair bit.
"I feel it's brought my driving to the next level."
Frost, who finished sixth overall in the 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, is hoping for greater success at the 2024 edition.
"I started on pole on the final night of the classic, so hopefully we can put ourselves in a good position and make sure we can get the job done this time," he said.
Frost, who crashed out of the A-Main at Premier Speedway on November 4, quickly rebounded with a win at Avalon a week later, holding off the likes of Jordyn Charge and pole-sitter Jamie Veal.
He will be looking to make it "two-from-two" when he lines up at Warrnambool on Saturday, with early season success vital to building momentum heading into bigger events in the second half of the season.
"Once you build some momentum... you can sort of beat the strong names, the nerves aren't hitting you as much as they were 12 months ago," he said.
"I focus on more car set-up changes and think about other things (rather) than the nerves taking over."
Frost is already seeing results from working with a new team.
Mollenoyux, who is now based in Cairns, will travel down next for Max's Race on December 16 in preparation for Frost's classic and Australian title tilts in 2024.
"He's a real knowledgeable guy and a racer himself, he understands how the car feels a certain way, if he makes a certain change," Frost said of Mollenoyux.
"I feel like we'll work well together, every time we've been on the racetrack together we've had good pace."
