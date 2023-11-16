The Standard
Sprintcar driver 'knocking on the door' of bigger race wins

By Meg Saultry
Updated November 16 2023
Tasmanian Tate Frost, pictured at the 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, will compete at Premier Speedway on November 18. Picture by Sean McKenna
Rising sprintcar driver Tate Frost believes he is ready to challenge for bigger race wins as he nears the end of "a five-year apprenticeship" and enlists the help of a sports psychologist.

