Premier Speedway addresses 'demanding track' ahead of second event

Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry says extensive track work has been undertaken ahead of its November 18 event after its season-opening night's surface didn't "hit where we wanted it to be".
More than half the A-Main field failed to finish on November 4, with eventual winner Jock Goodyer saying post-race "it's quite a demanding, treacherous track out there".
Tasmanian driver Tate Frost is excited to return to the track despite crashing out at the venue earlier this month after catching a rut between turns one and two but hoped the track "wasn't a repeat" of two weeks ago.
However he also doesn't want to see a "rubbered-down, one-lane track".
"Hopefully they do something where we can pass some cars and make it a good race for the fans," he said.
Parry confirmed work had been done on the track's surface ahead of its second race day of the 2023-24 sprintcar season.
"You see what is on social media," Parry said. "We know ourselves and have a pretty good assessment of what we want the track to be for the drivers.
"It probably didn't hit where we wanted it to be but we have done some extensive work to rectify and put ourselves in the best position to deliver the racing surface how we'd like it to be."
Parry said there had been too much moisture in the surface during the season-opener, with track curators also learning more about the surface after off-season work.
"That's what then causes the ruts, you get the surface shifting," he said of the moisture. "Particularly with the sprintcars which are going so quick.
"Obviously the weather in the lead up and on the day can really influence (it).
"The boys start a week out and look at the weather and we've got tools to assist them.
"But it's still challenging, it's not an easy role. If it's meant to be a 20-degree day and the sun's out that's what they plan for but if it turns out to be overcast, those little things can have a significant impact on what they've planned for."
Premier Speedway will host round four of the SRA sprintcars series on Saturday, November 18 along with Jack Willsher Cup for Formula 500s.
"We're in a very good position," Parry said ahead of the weekend. "We've got a great field of sprintcars.
"The Jack Willsher Cup is a very prestigious event for that division.
"The Formula 500s, there is a lot of emerging talent, younger generations coming through the ranks."
Gates open from 4pm, with racing to start from 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.