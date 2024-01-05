The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'The whale capital': New exhibition explores region's iconic marine life

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
January 5 2024 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flagstaff Hill collections curator Justin Croft and Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain at the new Whales: Beneath the Surface exhibition. Picture by Sean McKenna
Flagstaff Hill collections curator Justin Croft and Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain at the new Whales: Beneath the Surface exhibition. Picture by Sean McKenna

A new exhibition at Warrnambool's historic tourist attraction digs deep into the region's whale history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.