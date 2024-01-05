'The whale capital': New exhibition explores region's iconic marine life

A new exhibition at Warrnambool's historic tourist attraction digs deep into the region's whale history.
Whales: Beneath the Surface has opened at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village tucked away in a room next to The Wharf Theatre.
The exhibition features a video on the migration of the southern right and humpback whales, music, whale-shaped bean bags, artworks and the history of the marine mammals and whaling.
Warrnambool City Council economic development and tourism manager Paul Thompson said the exhibition was great for Warrnambool.
"Not only does it showcase the whales of this part of the world but it also links in to the whale trail between here and Portland," Mr Thompson said.
"It also talks about all the whaling industry of this region.
"The show itself is fantastic, it's got great footage of whales beneath the surface and you get a great idea of what they look like and the types of feeding habits."
The city's Logans Beach is the only established nursery in south-east Australia for the endangered species.
"Warrnambool is the whale capital of Victoria," Mr Thompson said.
Flagstaff Hill collections curator Justin Croft said it was great to see something new at the tourist attraction.
He said the exhibition was made possible with a mix of state, federal and council funding.
The Standard previously reported the 2023 southern right whale season ended with no calf-cow pairs sighted.
Data from the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action revealed there were just 22 southern right whale sightings recorded in the south-west city between June and August. The season usually runs from May to October.
Just one cow-calf pair was recorded for Victoria, the duo spent two to three weeks in Portland before disappearing on August 15.
