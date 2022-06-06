UPDATE: 3.20PM:
Whale enthusiast and photographer Bob McPherson has shared with The Standard photographs he took of two southern right whales he spotted at Cape Nelson bay west side cliffs at noon today.
"One has unusual markings," Mr McPherson said.
The endangered southern right whale has begun its migration to Logans Beach Whale Nursery in Warrnambool.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) has confirmed two southern right whales were spotted at Princetown on Friday and one at Logans Beach on Saturday at 2pm.
The females migrate to the nursery areas close to the shore to bear their calves, while the males, yearlings and young adults remain further out to sea.
Humpback whales have also been spotted in the south-west.
"At this time of year humpback whales migrate through Victorian waters on their way to breeding grounds in Queensland," a DELWP spokesperson said.
Members of the community can report any whale sightings along the Victorian coast at swifft.net.au/whaleface to support ongoing southern right whale research programs.
Reports should include photos, the date, time and location of the sighting, and a description of the whales and their behaviour.
This comes after the first sighting of southern right whales in the south-west at Lee Breakwater in Portland on May 9.
Southern right whales arrive in the south-west in April and May and stay until October.
An exclusion zone for boat operators was currently in place at Logans Beach to protect the whales during breeding season.
There are also rules on the distance jet skis, swimmers and drones must be away from whales.
Whale-watchers can look out to the Southern Ocean via an all-abilities viewing platform.
Advertisement
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
